Please read:   Terms of Use

BIOSCI/Bionet is a set of electronic communication forums - the bionet USENET newsgroups and parallel e-mail lists - used by biological scientists worldwide. No fees are charged for the service.
BIOSCI promotes communication between professionals in the biological sciences. All postings to the newsgroups should be made in that spirit. While the general public may "listen in" to the discussions, these newsgroups are intended primarily for communications between researchers. There are other forums on Usenet such as sci.bio.misc for the asking and answering of biological questions from lay persons.
Bionet staff and community appreciate the Usenet services provided via Newsgroup Reviews (2010), as well as prior Newsgroup services from Purdue University (2006-2009), and Indiana University (2005-2006).