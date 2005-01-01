IUBio GIL .. BIOSCI/Bionet News .. Biosequences .. Software .. FTP

BIOSCI       BIOSCI/Bionet is a set of electronic communication forums - the bionet USENET newsgroups and parallel e-mail lists - used by biological scientists worldwide. No fees are charged for the service.

BIOSCI promotes communication between professionals in the biological sciences. All postings to the newsgroups should be made in that spirit. While the general public may "listen in" to the discussions, these newsgroups are intended primarily for communications between researchers. There are other forums on Usenet such as sci.bio.misc for the asking and answering of biological questions from lay persons.

Please read:   Terms of Use

Bionet RSS news feeds,   BIOSCI Documentation, BIOSCI Frequently Asked Questions , Bionet admin. at Indiana U. and Groups Status

Bionet/BIOSCI staff recommend that you consider using Usenet for Bionet discussions. Learn more about Newsgroups and Network News at
Newsgroup Reviews, www.newsgroupreviews.com

BIOSCI/Bionet Groups
for
ACEDB-SOFT: Discussions by users of genome DBs using ACEDB.
    News: bionet.software.acedb   Subscribe/Post
   
GENBANK-BB: Info about the GenBank Nucleic acid database.
    News: bionet.molbio.genbank   Subscribe/Post
   
AGEING: Research into cellular and organismal ageing.
    News: bionet.molbio.ageing   Subscribe/Post
   
GENETIC-LINKAGE: Research into genetic linkage analysis.
    News: bionet.molbio.gene-linkage   Subscribe/Post
   
AGROFORESTRY: Agroforestry research.
    News: bionet.agroforestry   Subscribe/Post
   
GENSTRUCTURE: Genome and chromatin structure and function
    News: bionet.genome.gene-structure   Subscribe/Post
   
ANNELIDA: the scientific study of Phylum Annelida
    News: bionet.annelida   Subscribe/Post
   
GLYCOSCI: Research issues re carbohydrate and glycoconjugate molecules.
    News: bionet.glycosci   Subscribe/Post
   
ARABIDOPSIS: Information about the Arabidopsis project
    News: bionet.genome.arabidopsis   Subscribe/Post
   
IMMUNOLOGY: Research in immunology.
    News: bionet.immunology   Subscribe/Post
   
ARRAYS: Gene array & micro array technology.
    News: bionet.molbio.genearrays   Subscribe/Post
   
JOURNAL-NOTES: Advice on dealing with journals in biology.
    News: bionet.journals.note   Subscribe/Post
   
ARTHROPOD: Arthropod Biology
    News: bionet.arthropod   Subscribe/Post
   
MEDICAGO: the scientific study of Medicago plant (legume)
    News: bionet.organisms.medicago   Subscribe/Post
   
AUDIOLOGY: Research on audiology and hearing science
    News: bionet.audiology   Subscribe/Post
   
MAIZE: Research on maize.
    News: bionet.maize   Subscribe/Post
   
AUTOMATED-SEQUENCING: Research and support on automated DNA sequencing
    News: bionet.genome.autosequencing   Subscribe/Post
   
METHODS-AND-REAGENTS: Requests for information and lab reagents.
    News: bionet.molbio.methds-reagnts   Subscribe/Post
   
BIO-MATRIX: Computer applications to biological databases.
    News: bionet.molbio.bio-matrix   Subscribe/Post
   
MICROBIOLOGY: The science and profession of microbiology.
    News: bionet.microbiology   Subscribe/Post
   
BIO-SOFTWARE: Information about software for biology.
    News: bionet.software   Subscribe/Post
   
MOLECULAR-EVOLUTION: Discussions about research in molecular evolution
    News: bionet.molbio.evolution   Subscribe/Post
   
BIO-SRS: Sequence Retrieval System (SRS) software.
    News: bionet.software.srs   Subscribe/Post
   
MOLECULAR-MODELLING: Physical and chemical aspects of molecular modelling.
    News: bionet.molec-model   Subscribe/Post
   
BIO-WWW: WWW resources for biologists.
    News: bionet.software.www   Subscribe/Post
   
MYCOLOGY: Research on mycology
    News: bionet.mycology   Subscribe/Post
   
BIOFILMS: Research on microbial biofilms
    News: bionet.microbiology.biofilms   Subscribe/Post
   
NEUROSCIENCE: Research issues in the neurosciences.
    News: bionet.neuroscience   Subscribe/Post
   
BIOFORUM: General BIOSCI discussion.
    News: bionet.general   Subscribe/Post
   
PARASITOLOGY: Research into parasitology.
    News: bionet.parasitology   Subscribe/Post
   
BIONEWS: Announcements of widespread interest to biologists.
    News: bionet.announce   Subscribe/Post
   
PHOTOSYNTHESIS: Research into photosynthesis.
    News: bionet.photosynthesis   Subscribe/Post
   
BIOTHERMOKINETICS: Kinetics and thermodynamics at the cellular level.
    News: bionet.metabolic-reg   Subscribe/Post
   
PLANT-BIOLOGY: Research into plant biology.
    News: bionet.plants   Subscribe/Post
   
CELEGANS: Research in Caenorhabditis elegans & related nematodes
    News: bionet.celegans   Subscribe/Post
   
PLANT-EDUCATION: Education issues in plant biology.
    News: bionet.plants.education   Subscribe/Post
   
CELL-BIOLOGY: Cell biology research.
    News: bionet.cellbiol   Subscribe/Post
   
PROTEIN-ANALYSIS: Research on proteins and protein databases.
    News: bionet.molbio.proteins   Subscribe/Post
   
CHLAMYDOMONAS: Research on Chlamydomonas and other green algae
    News: bionet.chlamydomonas   Subscribe/Post
   
PROTEIN-CRYSTALLOGRAPHY: Research into protein crystallography.
    News: bionet.xtallography   Subscribe/Post
   
CHROMOSOMES: Mapping/sequencing of eucaryote chromosomes.
    News: bionet.genome.chromosomes   Subscribe/Post
   
PROTISTA: Discussion on protists (protozoa, algae, zoosporic fungi)
    News: bionet.protista   Subscribe/Post
   
COMPUTATIONAL-BIOLOGY: Computer and mathematical applications.
    News: bionet.biology.computational   Subscribe/Post
   
SCHISTOSOMA: Discussions about Schistosoma research
    News: bionet.organisms.schistosoma   Subscribe/Post
   
DEEPSEA: Deep-sea marine biology, oceanography & geology research
    News: bionet.biology.deepsea   Subscribe/Post
   
STADEN: The Staden molecular sequence analysis software.
    News: bionet.software.staden   Subscribe/Post
   
DIAGNOSTICS: Problems and techniques in all fields of diagnostics
    News: bionet.diagnostics   Subscribe/Post
   
TOXICOLOGY: Research in toxicology
    News: bionet.toxicology   Subscribe/Post
   
DROSOPHILA: Research into the biology of fruit flies.
    News: bionet.drosophila   Subscribe/Post
   
URODELES: Research on urodele amphibians.
    News: bionet.organisms.urodeles   Subscribe/Post
   
ECOPHYSIOLOGY: Research and education in physiological ecology
    News: bionet.ecology.physiology   Subscribe/Post
   
VIROLOGY: Research into virology.
    News: bionet.virology   Subscribe/Post
   
EMBL-DATABANK: Info about the EMBL Nucleic acid database.
    News: bionet.molbio.embldatabank   Subscribe/Post
   
WOMEN-IN-BIOLOGY: Discussion of issues related to women in biology
    News: bionet.women-in-bio   Subscribe/Post
   
EMPLOYMENT: Job openings in the biological sciences.
    News: bionet.jobs.offered   Subscribe/Post
   
X-PLOR: X-PLOR software for 3D macromolecular structure determination
    News: bionet.software.x-plor   Subscribe/Post
   
EMPLOYMENT-WANTED: Requests for employment in the biological sciences.
    News: bionet.jobs.wanted   Subscribe/Post
   
YEAST: Molecular Biology and Genetics of Yeast
    News: bionet.molbio.yeast   Subscribe/Post
   
FLUORESCENT-PROTEINS: Fluorescent proteins and bioluminescence
    News: bionet.molbio.proteins.fluorescent   Subscribe/Post
   
ZBRAFISH: Research on Zebrafish (Daniorerio)
    News: bionet.organisms.zebrafish   Subscribe/Post
   

Bionet staff and community appreciate the Usenet services provided via Newsgroup Reviews (2010), as well as prior Newsgroup services from Purdue University (2006-2009), and Indiana University (2005-2006).

Send comments to us at archive@iubio.bio.indiana.edu